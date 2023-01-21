Ah, yes — January. The year’s young. Twelve uncharted months of possibility lie ahead!
Theoretically.
Perhaps not if we’re toting recriminations left over from last year. Many enter the new year asking why they didn’t do X, or why they did Y. I’m not talking about wishing you’d spent a different amount of time over the holidays with one or another relative. Or regretting we’d stayed home, rather than hit warm beaches somewhere. I mean insidious, annual, garden-variety regrets.
Namely, the regret that we consumed too much — again. So did everyone else; listen to people around you. Note the proliferation of SlimFast coupons and commercial weight loss program ads. It’s definitely January when collective guilt grips America. Many contemplate weight recently gained. Clothes feel snug. Yikes!
Interestingly, Know-it-All Google advises that most Americans do NOT gain much weight over the holidays. It’s typically a pound between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Many think we gained much more — eight pounds! No matter how much it is, just about everyone’s New Year’s resolutions involve losing weight and exercising more. These are the top two resolutions on separate lists supplied by Google the Omniscient.
Regardless of what happened last year, many yearn to start this one afresh through exercise and diet. As a populace, many Americans do tote around a whole LOT of extra weight year-round. Look around you; it’s pretty evident. There’s valid debate now about the correct definition of “obesity,” and whether Body Mass Index (BMI) is how to classify it.
For our purposes, we’ll define “obese” as being grossly fat or overweight. According to current data from the Wyoming Department of Health, slightly less than 30% of Wyomingites are obese. Compare that to 42% of all Americans. However or wherever measured, obesity is no friend to the heart, the potential to develop diabetes or to good health overall.
Too bad we can’t wave a giant wand over the populace and remove the burden of unwanted weight. Too bad that the reasons we collect that weight, all year long, are many and vexed. But it’s good that, collectively, we can do something about it.
We don’t HAVE to succumb to the temptation of the Girl Scout cookies this spring. Instead, consider giving those adorable Brownies and their leaders money and asking them to resell or donate them to the needy. Imagine attending junk food-laden parties, having eaten healthily beforehand, and saying, “I’m full, thanks.” “Not just now” is a valid answer when the genial host offers alcohol, fudge or another addictive comestible.
Consider automatically exercising more by simply taking the stairs. No paid membership required to walk anywhere and whenever we can! Plus, walking is entertaining and diverting.
One of my clubs does a New Year challenge. Every year, I resolve not to swear and be more patient. It’s a work in progress and, when I inevitably slip up, I’m quickly provided yet another chance to start over again. The same applies to behavior leading toward healthy nutrition and more physical activity.
What if, this year, instead of just saying we “want to lose weight and exercise more,” we break it down into attainable pieces. Such as, “I’ll go skiing at least once in January.” Or, if your skiing days are over, say, “I’ll walk around the block three days this week.” On the food front, what if we say, “I’m not going to eat between meals today.” Or, more ambitiously, “I’m going to forego candy the entire month of January.”
Who knows where executing a few, or even several, such resolutions might lead? The possibilities abound.