I got a laugh recently when I said I’d write about the good things the pandemic brought. That’ll be short, a friend snickered, doubtless recalling the terror overtaking us all in March 2020.
Not exactly “the good old days,” considering that, then, the public knew hardly ANYTHING about COVID-19 except that it was deadly and there was no cure. We were scared. Suddenly, restaurants shuttered, travel was toast, and we feared leaving home, even masked. Entire school systems, thousands of teachers and millions of children had to figure out “remote learning” practically overnight.
We think of March 2020 as the beginning and remember agonizing about when all the upheaval and the virus that caused it would end. We now know COVID-19 began spreading beforehand and was identified in 2019; hence the name, COVID-19.
The last three years have been, to put it mildly, a learning experience. Who knew what “social distancing” was before COVID-19 arrived? Who could have predicted the impressive lengths to which our local library would go to keep us all in reading material, including offering free books on outside carts when EVERYWHERE was shut down?
Who’d have expected people in my neighborhood to put out packages of toilet paper for anyone to take, just when store shelves were empty of the stuff? Who’d have imagined wiping down your groceries? Who’d have thought Mylar Park Drive would ring nightly with cheers for hospital workers? People everywhere marveled at the endurance of medical heroes donning PPE and hardly resting. Inventive acts of kindness were legion — think “drive-by” birthday parties and doorstep grocery deliveries.
We can’t forget that COVID has killed millions, including at least one million Americans. People are still dying of COVID; hundreds of Americans do daily. Many still suffer from incurable “long COVID.”
For most, though, things are much better now. The National Health Emergency expired, not because the virus “went away,” as one former leader foolishly predicted in 2020. It’s because, in the view of responsible federal officials, the pandemic has moved into a less dire phase. Why? We’ve all benefited from the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine, which some 5.5 billion people have gotten so far. Though it seems like the vaccine appeared quickly, more than 50 years of public and private laboratory research laid the groundwork for its rapid development in 2020, per the NIH.
Other ongoing pandemic benefits include learning how to use that darn technology, both at home and in the world, frequent handwashing, remote work, telehealth and regular friendly telechats. NPR reports that 520,000 small businesses had started up by July 2020. Who knows how many home closets were cleaned?
Another positive pandemic spinoff was that it sidelined both unnecessary commitments and deteriorating “friend groups.” You can still legitimately decline unwanted invitations, saying, “I’m being careful.” People now don’t insist upon either handshakes or hugs, and it’s no biggie to see people wearing masks. Speaking of masks, I miss them sometimes. So useful in concealing scars, wrinkles or spinach in your teeth.
Reunion is sweeter now because isolation hurts. There’s truth in the adage “Absence makes the heart grow fonder.” Now that we’ve lived through pandemic confinement, the pleasure of casually being with friends again or attending a live indoor music or dance event is accentuated.
Travel’s not exactly easy now, but at least it’s possible. Inviting people over or out for a meal is no longer death-defying. The pandemic unhappily forced us to savor such occasions. If we’ve learned nothing else from it, we know now that such simple, happy things shouldn’t be taken for granted.