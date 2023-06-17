Marion Yoder

I got a laugh recently when I said I’d write about the good things the pandemic brought. That’ll be short, a friend snickered, doubtless recalling the terror overtaking us all in March 2020.

Not exactly “the good old days,” considering that, then, the public knew hardly ANYTHING about COVID-19 except that it was deadly and there was no cure. We were scared. Suddenly, restaurants shuttered, travel was toast, and we feared leaving home, even masked. Entire school systems, thousands of teachers and millions of children had to figure out “remote learning” practically overnight.

Marion Yoder is a Cheyenne resident.

