I was informed today that Juneteenth will probably be declared a federal holiday. I find this outrageous.
Why don't we declare Kwanzaa a holiday. Can I make up my own? Do Native Americans have a federal holiday? How about Jewish people. How about immigrants. Indians had slaves, black people had slaves, most countries in the world had slaves.
The Emancipation Proclamation was a piece of paper and slaves still did not become free. Oppression continued – what was the civil rights movement for?
Billie Holiday sang "Strange Fruit" in 1939. She did not sing that song because slaves were "free." Enough pandering, double standards, political correctness and hypocrisy