Well, another Fourth of July has come and gone, and once again I find myself becoming contemplative. Perhaps it’s my own perfectionism pressuring me to feel just the right way in the moment, but I can’t help but feel a dissonance.
Many people are frustrated with fireworks, especially considering the dry conditions, and I just don’t feel as attached as I used to be.
Then, there’s the sour mood of our current times. We just recently felt a major assault on women’s rights with the overturning of Roe v. Wade; the hypocritical "grooming" argument continues to beset the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies; we continue to deal with the epidemic of gun violence, including an attack during Independence Day itself in Illinois; and age old problems of guilt, inequality and economics continue to loom.
It sometimes feels like the story we were told before just doesn’t hold up, but does that mean we should stop celebrating? No, I don’t think so. I think that blind devotion is what we should leave behind.
Rather than following a tradition without question, we should reflect on what it means to us. In the case of Independence Day, I feel that it’s not just about what we "think" we have, but what we "aspire" to be. We should take inspiration from those who came before, even if we need to do better.
As for the fireworks, they’re fun. They give that rush of excitement to a celebration, especially if paired with inspirational music in an up-close show. However, to each their own. I honestly find more satisfaction from holidays when I have the solitude to acknowledge them in my own way, but I don’t discard the social time either.