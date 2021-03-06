As most of you might have already seen, House Resolution 748 contains $2.2 trillion in spending for the pandemic, as we’ve been told by Congress. It was passed on March 25, 2020, and signed by President Trump on March 27.
On closer inspection, you’ll find spending for the arts/humanities, building construction/remodeling, transportation, student loan forgiveness, the Postal Service, local/state/federal administrative costs and salaries. You can see the full list at http://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748.
We have no recourse to challenge this spending, as it reaches far and away from any meaningful relief from the current COVID-19 pandemic as representatives of Congress scramble to satisfy the special interests and vested constituents. The disbursements of these funds still continue.
There is recourse for Americans that believe we can have better control of our federal budget, and that is through Article V of the Constitution. Calling a Convention of States could give us an opportunity to rein in federal spending by amending the Constitution after approval by 38 states.
The amendment could set standards for spending federal monies by breaking these bundled bills into manageable amounts that we could all support, particularly in times of pandemic! I mean, did we really need to sign on for $25 million for additional salary for the House of Representatives?