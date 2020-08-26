Wyoming Gun Owners is run by Aaron Dorr of Des Moines, Iowa. According to their website, "contributions are unlimited, but are not deductible for income tax purposes."
Dorr and his brothers currently run, or are associated with, more than two dozen online platforms that seek donations for their various, and often questionable, endeavors. They run operations in numerous states, including Iowa, Minnesota and Ohio. They were not known to many in the quiet corridor of Platte County, Wyoming. All they needed was a door.