My mother introduced me to tennis when I was a teenager and Title IX was in its infancy. I started competing in tournaments as a junior, played high school tennis for East, two years in college and four decades in the Open Division when playing in Wyoming tournaments. Tennis is a sport I love.

Tennis is a unique sport. It’s the only competitive sport that I know of where the players are also the match referees. In the majority of competitive tennis matches, even at the college level, players are responsible for making their own line calls (calling balls out), keeping score and settling their own on-court disputes. Roaming referees are on site at competitive events, but are generally only called upon to interpret rules or help untangle disputes that players can’t seem to resolve themselves.

