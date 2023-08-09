My mother introduced me to tennis when I was a teenager and Title IX was in its infancy. I started competing in tournaments as a junior, played high school tennis for East, two years in college and four decades in the Open Division when playing in Wyoming tournaments. Tennis is a sport I love.
Tennis is a unique sport. It’s the only competitive sport that I know of where the players are also the match referees. In the majority of competitive tennis matches, even at the college level, players are responsible for making their own line calls (calling balls out), keeping score and settling their own on-court disputes. Roaming referees are on site at competitive events, but are generally only called upon to interpret rules or help untangle disputes that players can’t seem to resolve themselves.
Interference by parents or other outside sources is discouraged, if not prohibited. Players are expected to work through dispute resolutions on their own.
A few years ago, I watched two 10-year-old boys work through an on-court dispute. The referee was called to the court by a concerned parent, but the boys discouraged the referee from entering into the discussion. The referee stood silently a few feet away in case he was needed. The boys successfully rectified the dispute themselves, and play began a few minutes later.
Playing junior tennis provided me with tennis skills and valuable life lessons. Playing adult tennis has given me a chance to mentor female tennis players, bond with women over shared tennis experiences and provided me with more life lessons.
In recent years, I’ve stepped away from playing in the Women’s Open Division. What saddens me the most about this transition is that I will no longer have the opportunity to compete against young women like Brooklyn Ross and the other women who competed in the Governor’s Cup tournament this past weekend.
I will truly miss the challenge of the competition with these women, but I will cheer for them from the sidelines as they move women’s tennis forward.
