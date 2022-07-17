During my U.S. Air Force career, I proudly served President George H.W. Bush at the White House in what was a special duty assignment exceeding my wildest imagination. To have served a man of such exemplary character as a young airman in our magnificent White House will always remain a highlight of my professional life.
At no time during President Bush’s administration, particularly after he lost his reelection campaign in 1992, could I have imagined a sitting president of the United States conspiring and aligning with violent anti-government militias, hellbent insurrectionists, armed lunatics and white supremacists to overthrow the will of the people and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power in a deadly coup attempt.
It is becoming abundantly clear that that happened on Jan. 6, 2021, and only through the rock-solid leadership of Liz Cheney and some of her colleagues in Congress is our entire nation learning how close Americans came to losing our Republic and all we have stood for nearly 250 years.
I applaud Rep. Cheney for her steadfast efforts to defend our Constitution, not just through her efforts on the extremely important January 6th Committee, but as she has for Wyoming for the last 5-1/2 years in Congress. I strongly encourage all Wyomingites to reelect her, and I especially encourage registered independent Wyoming voters like me, as well as registered Wyoming Democrats, to change their party affiliation at the polls on Election Day and vote for Liz Cheney.