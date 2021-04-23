While the country attempts to get back to normal and discover what that looks like, I have a few thoughts for those of you (like myself) who will be moving to other places.
In light of the events of last year, I'm happy to have stayed in Wyoming for the pandemic and the political upheavals that have mostly left our state untouched. I cannot say enough nice things about the people here, and the thought of leaving them behind for a new adventure far away leaves me saddened. The longer you stay in a community and eventually find your "peeps," the harder it is to leave.
My primary reason for leaving is not wanting to deal with our crazy weather in Cheyenne working outdoors. I could get a different job here, but the course was set a while ago, and I'm glad it didn't happen sooner.
Leaving a place is a bit like getting out of a relationship. Every so often, a person should make a list of reasons to stay or go. Some things on that list can switch from one side to the other, like recent legislation that will make electric motorcycles exempt from a $200 EV stamp and changes to the open container laws. Things that still bother me that will not likely change are high property taxes, crazy registration fees and being in a location with some of the highest average wind speeds on the planet.
For these reasons and others, Cheyenne will never become overcrowded. It also means that it will continue to be a place where very few will land and stay here for long term. Like all of my past living places and girlfriends, I will remember my stay here with fondness and take the lessons learned from both with me as I go.
This summer promises to be that one last fling in a dying relationship where everything is great, but you know it's coming to an end. Enjoy it while it lasts.