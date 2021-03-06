After reading the article regarding the “born alive” bill, I had to reach out and clarify some points.
This is the same bill that was vetoed by Gov. Mark Gordon last year. The bill was not vetoed because Gordon is not pro-life; it was vetoed because of the unintended consequences from such a bill. These consequences have not changed.
As an OB/GYN physician in Cheyenne for 22 years, I have needed to deliver fetuses that cannot survive outside of the mother's womb. The decision for delivery is made in conjunction with high-risk OB specialists, the physician and a patient. As many senators have pointed out, this decision between a patient and a physician is a right under the Wyoming medical practice act.
This is not an elective abortion. Late-term abortions are not legal in Wyoming. If that baby is born and has “any sign of life,” this bill requires “all measures be done.” This puts the OB physician and the pediatrician at extreme risk. If this baby could survive the delivery would not be necessary. This negates the decision, that is a right of medical care between patient and physician. It puts that decision in the hands of legislators. I personally do not want my medical care managed by legislators.
I must also address the comments by Sen. Biteman and Sen. McKeown. Late-term abortions are not legal in Wyoming. No one in the state, and I dare say, no licensed physician in the country, is leaving infants to die after an elective abortion. That is not how these procedures work. The idea that there is an industry where physicians are “harvesting babies and baby parts” is part of the conspiracy theory work done by people pushing pro-life agendas. Babies are not being harvested and sold for parts. That is more ridiculous than the QAnon theory of pedophiles.
This bill is about more than pro-life or pro-choice. It is a dangerous bill that can jeopardize the physician-patient relationship and put physicians at risk for penalty for doing his or her job in an ethical manner.