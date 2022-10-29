Consider history. Forty-nine years and over 62 million babies killed while debates ensued with science’s proof for life at conception and those who chose to reject this.

It began with a ruling; parameters allowed for emergency-only situations for mothers. Those reasons evolved to include (in)convenience, gender selection and genetic abnormalities. Nothing in the Constitution supported this; yet, this ruling continued to expand to include abortion at nine months and no care for a baby if they escaped intended death.

