Consider history. Forty-nine years and over 62 million babies killed while debates ensued with science’s proof for life at conception and those who chose to reject this.
It began with a ruling; parameters allowed for emergency-only situations for mothers. Those reasons evolved to include (in)convenience, gender selection and genetic abnormalities. Nothing in the Constitution supported this; yet, this ruling continued to expand to include abortion at nine months and no care for a baby if they escaped intended death.
It became very profitable to administer easily obtainable abortifacients; body parts were known to be sold, and human sex trafficking was on the rise. Erroneously, abortion became known as health care, while at least one person died. The former NARAL founder admitted to the false information of "protection" for women that was promoted in 1973, and data compiled increasing injuries in women’s general health.
Presently, many consider the ideology of changing one’s gender another health issue. Educators and staff engage children in activities which promote confusion, while intrusive indoctrination confiscates the innocence of children. Gender dysphoria, a true medical condition, occurs infrequently, and requires testing and consultation with parents and their doctors. Children require and trust adults' guidance, but parental knowledge and consent are often withheld or denied by school representatives.
Data is already surfacing giving future devastating consequences from mutilating one’s body at a young and vulnerable age; too early to know and comprehend their life-changing severity. Sadly, children who cannot read yet, nor understand aspects of biology and biochemistry, may be given puberty blockers, more easily dispensed than other health medications needing a parent’s consent. By the time young adults develop discernment for reasoning, damage to their bodies is irreparable.
Natural development is a process; it takes time before maturation helps to resolve questions with healthier decisions. Responsible action is needed to respect this process.
Most recently, the consideration to include an experimental vaccine into a schedule for students was set for discussion. Absent were VARS reports of increasing injuries.
Diabolic, from the Greek "to tear apart," sadly describes how disasters propagate and repeat history, when morality is continually compromised.