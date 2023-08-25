I write this letter in hopes of opening the eyes of the entire community of Cheyenne.
Accountability is a dying trait! It is being replaced by complacency and the blame game. This can widely be seen in our education system. People need to wake up and stop looking out for just themselves. Stop blaming the system and take responsibility. We the People are to blame … regardless of our occupation.
Ask yourself: what productive action have you done to stop the division, infiltration and insanity that has creeped into this system? Teachers went to college to teach academics and NOT to indoctrinate and impose their personal ideology on their students. I speak from a place of personal experience. As a former teacher of 27-plus years who retired this year, I can attest to the heartbreak over what has happened to our profession.
It is not just our fault; however, we must admit to the role that we play in this broken system. When did we say STOP!?! Stop making us take on the role of the parent. Stop making us be the social worker and the physiologist. Stop piling on more to instruct (outside our certification), with no added time to teach. Stop putting teachers and students in harm’s way with out-of-control students. Stop attacking us for failing scores without acknowledging how the system has taken from our ability to teach educational content.
Yes, we must take some ownership, but what about the parents, the state government, the school district, the churches, the community in general? When did the parents say STOP taking away my rights? When did the governor and state superintendent say parental rights come first and not the almighty dollar from the federal government? When did the school boards say we have a responsibility to our stakeholders and participate in all aspects of the system? When did the churches speak up for God’s children? When did the community say "not in our town?"
The silence from our community is deafening. The inaction of our community is heartbreaking. I implore everyone to stand strong and fight for a quality system!
