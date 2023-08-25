I write this letter in hopes of opening the eyes of the entire community of Cheyenne.

Accountability is a dying trait! It is being replaced by complacency and the blame game. This can widely be seen in our education system. People need to wake up and stop looking out for just themselves. Stop blaming the system and take responsibility. We the People are to blame … regardless of our occupation.

