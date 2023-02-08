My Republican Party is becoming an embarrassment. Watching the current legislative process and reading about it in the WTE has become painful. I think that Paul Raffa's letter to the opinion page on Feb. 4 pretty well covered most of the stupidity going on at the Wyoming Capitol.
I would add that there is probably no need to send millions of dollars to the border to pay for a wall. I really think that Mexico will build a wall (and pay for it) in order to keep my Republican Party out of Mexico so they don't infect the Mexican political system!
It is great to be a Wyomingite – as long as you are white, rich (at least rich enough to buy health insurance), straight and have no mental health problems. Oh yeah; you also cannot read any books that talk about sex, racism or gender identity. And, you have to be willing to let your legislator into your physician's exam room with you to help make decisions about your health.
Be prepared to have one legislator kill your bill that you and others have spent thousands of hours and many years working on to get passed. A bill that the committee approved. A bill that is supported by a majority of Wyoming citizens and by a majority of my party members.
Do you really think that your "representative" is representing you or the people of Wyoming? Nope, not in this autocracy!
Oh yeah, I know that we are supposed to be "civil" when discussing the political process currently playing out in Cheyenne. Well, BS! Their request to have us be civil is nothing more than a ploy to control the narrative. They don't want to know how we really feel about them and this s--tshow.
We weren't civil when we kicked the British out of the early U.S., when we kicked North Korea out of South Korea or the Nazis out of France, and we shouldn't have to be civil to kick the current buffoons out of our legislature when they come up for re-election.