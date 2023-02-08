My Republican Party is becoming an embarrassment. Watching the current legislative process and reading about it in the WTE has become painful. I think that Paul Raffa's letter to the opinion page on Feb. 4 pretty well covered most of the stupidity going on at the Wyoming Capitol.

I would add that there is probably no need to send millions of dollars to the border to pay for a wall. I really think that Mexico will build a wall (and pay for it) in order to keep my Republican Party out of Mexico so they don't infect the Mexican political system!

