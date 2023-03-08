If you are a teen or young adult, or if you know one, please make sure that you/they know the following numbers:
National suicide hotline: Call or text 988
Trevor Project crisis lifeline: Call 1-866-488-7386, or text “start” to 678-678
Trans lifeline: Call 877-565-8860
I’m sharing these numbers because too many adults in Wyoming – including legislators, school board members and parents – are not only letting down Wyoming’s youth, they are making a bad situation worse. And this may be one of the only ways I can help.
The suicide rate in Wyoming is the highest in the nation, and the youth suicide rate here is double the national average. LGBTQ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers. Research has shown that introducing anti-LGBTQ legislation at the state level increases both depression-related internet searches and the usage of crisis text lines in the area.
Banning books that feature queer characters, prohibiting trans athletes from competing in athletics, depriving trans youth of gender affirming care, and forbidding teachers and professionals from mentioning queer topics will not, in fact, prevent LGBTQ youth from existing in Wyoming. It will simply prevent them from existing happily and safely.
It will reveal that many of the adults that they are meant to respect and trust are actually vicious and small-minded. It will ensure that while we continue to wring our hands and ask why our suicide rates are so high and why so many of our youth leave the state, young people in Wyoming will continue to be hurt by the very people who claim to be protecting them.
A common phrase that is used to comfort queer youth is, “It gets better.” And truly, it does. But our queer youth must survive to adulthood to find that out. And they shouldn’t have to wait for some hypothetical future to feel loved and supported.
I hope that any youth that needs help calls one of those numbers. Because, shamefully, officials in Wyoming are making it clear that they won’t find help here.