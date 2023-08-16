The Aug. 12 “Our View” editorial titled “Crespo’s departure fuels distrust LCSD1 administrators, board” presents facts to support the editor’s ideology and ignores all others. Granted, this is a sadly common human failing, but it can be overcome if our hometown newspaper really cares to earn readers’ trust.
That editorial points out the newspaper's good efforts to gain access to a redacted copy of the investigation into the McCormick Incident: applause for commitment to transparency! The editorial cites the investigation’s finding of a “pattern of behavior by students and staff that shouldn’t have been tolerated ...”
Indeed, none of the politically diverse people I know in Cheyenne would support the derogatory statements against GSA students, racial minorities and students with disabilities that are described in the report; or, for that matter, such disparaging statements about ANY student. However, read the report yourself (tinyurl.com/2keb7wru), and don’t miss these facts:
Page 4 timeline starts with the report of seven or more GSA club students annoying another junior high student by blocking movement with two large rainbow Pride flags.
The next day, a non-GSA club student posted the four infamous and stupidly insulting “flyers.”
Page 9 documents: "It has been substantiated that, after 3/27, the GSA students were flipping off non-GSA students, waving the pride flags in faces, and making derogatory comment."
Page 14 documents: "There is no evidence to support the existence of white supremacist or a Konfederate Kids Klub at MJHS. However there is evidence of reciprocal tension between 3-5 students and the GSA, which has escalated over the last two months …. The flyer incident was orchestrated by one student who was identified …. There were 4 confirmed flyers which were posted prior to the start of the school day. All flyers were removed prior to the start of the school day. There is no evidence to support the allegations that flyers were handed out to students at any time."
Can the Wyoming Tribune Eagle earn readers’ trust, or are the editorial staff’s ideological passions unapologetically and deliberately stoking distrust?
