In October, I asked, "When did we all decide to become so selfish?" Well, I am now asking it again. I refer to Cynthia Lummis' recent column "All Wyoming, All the Time is my philosophy."
Both our senators have voted against the American Rescue Plan Act because they believe it doesn't benefit our state. They are both standing against plans to try to solve the climate crisis because it may financially hurt Wyoming. Isn't Wyoming part of a country made up of 50 states? Isn't the United States a part of the entire world? I have always believed that to be true. In that case, I believe that we should try to do what it best not only for our own state, but of the entire world.
Climate change is fueling unusual weather patterns all over our country/world. Something needs to get going to stop this, and Wyoming needs to throw in with the science and work on the changes that have to be made.
John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis have made it clear that they will not vote for the John Lewis Freedom to Vote Act. Of course. They both know that if it is easy for everyone to vote, they (Republicans) will never win another election.
Wyoming people: ask yourself why our two senators continue to stand by and show their approval of a past president who tried to tear up our constitution and take over our country for his own purpose. Liz Cheney is standing up for our country, our democracy. Her party treats her horribly, to the extent they want to disown her. What is wrong with this picture?
On a final note: I am quite distressed that our LCSD1 has voted to remove the mask mandate at this time of virus cases on the rise in our state, as it is for the entire country. This makes no sense at all! My grandson will continue to wear his mask, and my family has been completely immunized against the coronavirus.
Where is the common sense nowadays? When did we all decide to become so selfish?