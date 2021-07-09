Years ago, when the Airport Board developed the property adjacent to Airport Parkway, I was encouraged by the addition of a new recreation amenity to our community. The pathway connects to the Cheyenne Greenway, encouraging use by runners, walkers and bicycle riders.
The addition of benches, trees, shrubs, grass and waste containers on the north side of the street created a very nice area. Sadly, the area has been overcome with weeds as the result of neglect. Thankfully, the grass is mowed, but there is a bench missing, and the weeds have taken over.
This area has become an eyesore and an embarrassment for the community. I call upon the Airport Board to appropriately maintain this area so that it can again become a source of pride for our community.