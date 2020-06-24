You know a lot about a community by how it takes care of its at-risk kids. Dr. Michelle Aldrich has dedicated her life to helping young people overcome challenges, achieve success through hard work and learn to never, never give up.
Her current role in career and technical education is helping prepare the next generation of workers in Wyoming who will have a chance at a high-paying job in trades that will never be exported to another country. Michelle is the top choice for the Cheyenne City Council Ward 3 representative.