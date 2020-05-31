"It's crazy what (COVID-19) has done to the world." I just read this quote in yesterday's paper. It's not what SARS-CoV-2 has done, it's what the government has done, and that includes all entities of government – federal, state, county and city.
This virus is a medical/health problem, and that is only what it is. It is not related to government, politics, business or finances. The only responsibility the federal government should have had is to let the citizens know that a virus has landed in the U.S. and thinks it will be the cause of a pandemic.