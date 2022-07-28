Liz Cheney, Wyoming neighbors and fellow Americans,
I moved to Wyoming in 1976, the year of our nation’s 200th birthday, and I am proud to be an American and to call our state my home. I also recognize that we are but one of 50 great states working together to form the greatest nation on Earth.
The USA …”one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” It hurts me deeply to watch our country in turmoil, the democratic experiment in peril.
I reach out to my fellow residents in Wyoming and my countrymen to remind them that it is up to each and every person to pull together so we do not fall apart.
In the same vein, I want to express my gratitude to Liz Cheney for her actions following the attack on our nation’s Capitol, her courageous vote related to impeachment, and her steadfast efforts on the commission investigating this shameful incident.
Every American should view what happened as an assault on our democracy and an affront to the citizens of our great country. Every American should come to the same conclusion – the evidence happened in real time for the entire world to view.
Regarding the events of that day, no political calculus should have ever been applied, no political motives should have ever been employed, no political theatrics should have ever been witnessed. This is about who we are "supposed" to be as Americans.
Representative Cheney, you have my unyielding support for the brave, principled actions that you have taken. Never question what you have done! It is true leadership, and more, it is PATRIOTISM! Please stay the course, walk with pride, and know that you are on the right side of history!
Godspeed, Liz Cheney, Go Wyo., God Bless the USA!!!