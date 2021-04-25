Dear Mayor Collins and City Council members,
We want to thank all of you for the great job you are doing. We are praying for strength and wisdom for each of you.
However, it is sad and disappointing to us that you have changed the law to allow open containers of alcohol downtown from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
We totally agree with Councilman Laybourn that "It's way too broad and will have a negative impact on family friendly events." The hours are too long, and the open drinking in the downtown district sets a bad example for teenagers and children. Evening hours would be much more appropriate.
To our knowledge, we have never had a customer come to our downtown business because of open containers being allowed. Time will tell, but it may drive people away who don't want to be around that atmosphere, and it may cause crime to rise.
Thank you for your time and consideration, and thank you, Councilman Laybourn, for your lone vote to, in our opinion, do what's right for our city.