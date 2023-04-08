Our nation needs a common-sense approach to caring for older Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease. Thank you, Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, for your efforts to bring this message to the bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.

The world has been waiting 117 years for an effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease since it was first diagnosed. Medical researchers have responded to the challenge, and in the last 18 months, the FDA has approved two medications, aducanumab and lecanemab, that have shown in clinical trials they can affect the course of the disease. They’re not a cure, but they can add months, if not years, of enjoyable and productive time people living with Alzheimer’s can spend with family and friends.

