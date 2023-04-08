Our nation needs a common-sense approach to caring for older Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease. Thank you, Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, for your efforts to bring this message to the bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.
The world has been waiting 117 years for an effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease since it was first diagnosed. Medical researchers have responded to the challenge, and in the last 18 months, the FDA has approved two medications, aducanumab and lecanemab, that have shown in clinical trials they can affect the course of the disease. They’re not a cure, but they can add months, if not years, of enjoyable and productive time people living with Alzheimer’s can spend with family and friends.
But the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has decided to severely restrict access to these treatments. What makes this move shocking to the 6.7 million people across the U.S. living with this fatal disease is that every FDA-approved drug is covered by Medicare – until now. For people facing Alzheimer’s, this is unjustified, harmful and unfair.
On behalf of those 6.7 million Americans, including 10,000 Wyomingites, living with Alzheimer’s, the Alzheimer’s Association thanks Sen. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis for being among the 20 members of Congress across the U.S. who signed the letter to CMS, sharing our outrage and telling CMS to right this wrong.
These medications are most effective when Alzheimer’s is in the earliest stages, and every day another 2,000 people with dementia “age out” of the time when the medications would provide benefit.
It’s time to put effective treatments into the hands of those with early Alzheimer’s as quickly as possible. Hopefully CMS will listen to our members of Congress and make this a reality.