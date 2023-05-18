As the Wyoming Tribune Eagle documented last week, military veterans who already have given so much to this country face the added health challenge of a higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease due to their exposure, even in training, to shockwaves through weapon fire, hand grenades and other explosives that can cause traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).

Age is the primary risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s or any form of incurable dementia. More than 1 in 9 people (11.3%) age 65 and older are already living with Alzheimer’s, but studies show that TBIs escalate that risk, causing the accumulation of amyloid plaque in the brain decades earlier than expected.

