One of your readers cautioned us about the dangers of rising fascism in our country (March 22: “Signs of fascism are all around us”). I think he had it partially correct. Somehow, he tried to link this danger to the policies of the Republican party. However, look at the facts.

What type of government is forcing your retirement dollars to be invested in companies based on ESG ratings instead of financial performance that would be in your best interest? What type of government coerces the media to suppress the truth that would be damaging to them while at the same time perpetuating known hoaxes that support their agenda?

