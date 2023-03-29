One of your readers cautioned us about the dangers of rising fascism in our country (March 22: “Signs of fascism are all around us”). I think he had it partially correct. Somehow, he tried to link this danger to the policies of the Republican party. However, look at the facts.
What type of government is forcing your retirement dollars to be invested in companies based on ESG ratings instead of financial performance that would be in your best interest? What type of government coerces the media to suppress the truth that would be damaging to them while at the same time perpetuating known hoaxes that support their agenda?
What type of government drives up inflation by halting energy production and pipeline construction supporting the lifeline of our country while forcing everyone to move to an unproven EV technology? What type of government takes your taxpayer dollars and forgives student loans, supports illegal immigrants and expands welfare gifts, despite overwhelming opposition to each of those? What type of government drives fear and division among its citizens by mandating ineffective mask wearing, isolation and business shutdowns?
By definition, those are the actions of a fascist government, and those are exactly what the Biden administration has done. One thing you can be certain of, when liberals accuse someone of doing something illegal, unethical or distasteful, look around. It is the liberals who are actually doing those things.
Your reader did have one point exactly correct; America needs to wake up.