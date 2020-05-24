As the American Legion 6 Auxiliary works for veterans, I hold a special place in my heart for the parents, siblings, spouses and friends of those who served. I can't help but think of all of the men and women who have gone to fight for this great nation and didn't return home.
While we are all guilty of celebrating the unofficial start of summer and encouraging each other to "have a good weekend," it is important to remember the reason for the holiday. Memorial Day is the day Americans set aside to honor those brave men and women who met tragic ends while defending our freedom. It is our duty to honor their sacrifices, to pray for their families and to bow our heads in recognition of their service.