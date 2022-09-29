Last week, American Legion Commander Bill Barnes, Honor Guard Commander Terry Harbick and I visited the Archer Complex. Our mission was to deliver vital donation money to the American Legion Junior Shooting Sports organization. The contributions will be used to help ensure the program continues to exist and grow.

For those residents of Laramie County who do not know the significance of the program, I will attempt to explain. Children are encouraged to participate. There are no roadblocks to stop a boy or girl’s opportunity to participate. Physical ability and size are not impediments concerning the mental toughness and discipline required in this co-ed skill sport.

