Last week, American Legion Commander Bill Barnes, Honor Guard Commander Terry Harbick and I visited the Archer Complex. Our mission was to deliver vital donation money to the American Legion Junior Shooting Sports organization. The contributions will be used to help ensure the program continues to exist and grow.
For those residents of Laramie County who do not know the significance of the program, I will attempt to explain. Children are encouraged to participate. There are no roadblocks to stop a boy or girl’s opportunity to participate. Physical ability and size are not impediments concerning the mental toughness and discipline required in this co-ed skill sport.
The children who participate meet once a week. They first study the fundamentals of rifle safety. They learn the proper way to handle, load and fire a rifle. Once they have mastered the basics, they are allowed to take air rifle courses from the National Rifle Association or the Civilian Marksmanship Program through their club. These help them to develop their skills, set personal goals and work to accomplish performance standards.
Unfortunately, I don’t have all the knowledge and specifics of this fantastic program. But what I do know is that it’s conducted by highly qualified and caring instructors and volunteers. If you contact them, 307-459-4595, they will be able to provide detailed information.
Also, please visit their webpage (www.facebook.com/TeamPost6JuniorShooting) to view the smiling faces of our future … our children. The members of Post 6's Junior Shooting Sports were last year's state champions.
And finally, I’m certain they would be grateful for any additional donations. Thank you.