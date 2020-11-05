The annual Veterans Day ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Prior to that date, American Legion Post 6 will once again place flags near the headstones of our deceased military heroes.
This military traditional duty will start on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 9 a.m. If you have never volunteered before, now would be a great time to experience this soul-searching, heartwarming and prideful endeavor. Depending on the weather, we will gather at the five cemeteries in town and place an American flag on each veteran’s grave. Cold wind and snow makes it very difficult to ensure all graves get flagged.