The elementary school teacher gazed out at the students in her class. They were attentively seated at their desks. A warm smile was painted on the teacher’s face.
“Today’s lesson,” she said, “is about the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, and the men and women who make up our military. Can anyone tell me about Veterans Day?”
A little boy in the front row quickly raised his hand. “OK, Bobby. Tell us what you know.”
“My dad told me Veterans Day is celebrated every Nov. 11. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. Dad said it’s held on the 11th month, 11th day and 11th hour. It’s a holiday to honor the veterans of our armed forces.”
“Very good, young man,” the teacher replied. “Does anybody know what they do the Saturday before and the Saturday after Veterans Day?” the teacher asked.
Maggy raised her hand. “My mom said the Saturday before the holiday, the Legion places flags on the graves of all veterans. They start at 9 a.m. and work until all the flags are posted. The Saturday after, at 9 a.m., they remove the flags, and take them back to the Legion post, where they clean, bundle and store them. They always need volunteers.”
“Outstanding, Maggy.”
“Now,” the teacher continued, “who can tell me what defines a veteran? Can they be doctors and truck drivers and grocery store workers and nurses and restaurant workers and firefighters?”
All the children raised their hands. “OK,” the teacher said, “all of you answer at the same time.”
“YES!” was their response.
The teacher smiled. “Can a veteran be a teacher?”
“YES!” was the reply.
“Do you know a teacher who is a veteran?”
Silence.
“Me,” the teacher said with a coy smile. “I served our country in the military before I became your teacher.”
The surprised children, one by one, gave their teacher a big embrace and heartfelt thank you. A deep feeling of satisfaction and pride brought tears to her eyes.
The end.
On behalf of the American Legion and VFW, we invite all citizens to join us at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Post 6 on Lincolnway for the Veterans Day Ceremony.