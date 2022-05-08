Where to start with the Democrat Party? They are telling us that CO2 is bad for the environment. Inflation started when our president stopped oil production as soon as he got in office.
Killing many jobs wasn't enough, but watching gas prices go up, which affected every American, has been a nightmare. The last I heard, inflation is over 8% and growing.
Also, please inform the Border Patrol everyone is welcomed, and their jobs are not necessary anymore. The American taxpayer will pay for everything.
How about the famous laptop scandal, and, last, when will President Trump get an apology for the false accusations he endured while in office?
Since I was asked where the proof of my information came from, I can say from reading, listening to a variety of persons involved in the political arena and having common sense.
Love of my country and God keeps me going every day to try to make sense of the mess we are in, created by politicians and greed.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.