Where to start with the Democrat Party? They are telling us that CO2 is bad for the environment. Inflation started when our president stopped oil production as soon as he got in office.

Killing many jobs wasn't enough, but watching gas prices go up, which affected every American, has been a nightmare. The last I heard, inflation is over 8% and growing.

Also, please inform the Border Patrol everyone is welcomed, and their jobs are not necessary anymore. The American taxpayer will pay for everything.

How about the famous laptop scandal, and, last, when will President Trump get an apology for the false accusations he endured while in office?

Since I was asked where the proof of my information came from, I can say from reading, listening to a variety of persons involved in the political arena and having common sense.

Love of my country and God keeps me going every day to try to make sense of the mess we are in, created by politicians and greed.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus