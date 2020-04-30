April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. Everything we knew as normal changed around the middle of March. Families are now isolated at home, schools closed and parents lost their jobs. Anxiety about health, education and finances are at an all-time high.
This period of isolation, while necessary to keep children and families safe from the deadly pandemic, is a perfect storm for child abuse to go unreported. Most child abuse occurs at home. According to the latest national data, 81% of perpetrators are either a parent or an unmarried partner of a parent.
Kids are at greater risk at home than anywhere else. About 60% of children who are sexually abused are abused by the people the family trusts. Only 10% of sexually abused children are abused by a stranger. The younger the victim, the more likely it is that the abuser is a family member. Because of COVID-19, children are now isolated in those homes with people who might also hurt them.
Teachers and other school staff make up the largest proportion of child abuse reports; about one in five reports comes from a professional at school. With schools across the country closed or using online learning, teachers and other school professionals have little or no opportunity to see any children suffering from abuse in person, away from their abusers.
Other contacts, including non-parental relatives (6% of reports), friends and neighbors (3.8% of reports) and anonymous sources (7.7% of reports) will simply have less contact with children and fewer opportunities to spot the signs of abuse and act by making a report.
When this is over, and it will be someday, it will only be the tip of the iceberg for those responsible for the welfare and investigation of child abuse. Resources will be needed to address the flood that will follow.
As we deal with the fear of the disease and the devastation of the economic fallout, let us not forget those who are suffering in silence now and who will need our support once they can again tell their story.