We are happy to know coverage of the Juneteenth Black Lives Matter protest has been fueling conversation about the BLM movement. However, there seems to be gross misunderstanding about the connotation of words featured on our sign, as well as BLM as a whole.
We were inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Beyond Vietnam speech, where he states, “There comes a time when silence is betrayal.” Our sign’s statement, “If you choose silence, you stand with the hatred,” is not meant to imply that a silent person is hateful. Rather, that the action of silence is actively complicit toward systemic racism, sexism, homophobia, etc., which all thrive without condemnation.