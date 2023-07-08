I was impressed to see someone else write about the Convention of States, otherwise known as an Article V convention.
There has been a slow, but steady growth of people learning about this powerful article. Our founders added this for the very times that we are approaching. A time when the "grand experiment," as they called it, democracy, was challenged.
Many states have signed onto the growing movement. People who actually have studied our Constitution other than parroting someone else’s interpretation know that it was the convention that signed our Constitution. There have really only been a handful of Article V conventions during our history. It was written as a way for one to modify the Constitution.
The founders were very clever, but even they knew that a document that was written when slavery was still allowed, woman had little or no rights, and all men were not equal should be updated. Only landowners were allowed to vote. Religious factions were strong.
I am always amazed at people thinking that our Constitution could or should stand on its own. The Constitution would never, ever have been signed until the Bill of Rights were introduced as the first way to modify this document. So, when the self-righteous Constitution slingers thump their chest, I wonder what they really know of US.
People who know also fear the Article V convention. They are afraid of a runaway convention. When idiots like Boebert can force our Congress into spiteful, useless voting, I can understand the problem. We the people are losing our grip on our voting, our Congress and especially our Supreme Court. So, an Article V convention, run by honest Americans, with a real understanding of all sides of the American way, not just the radical factions yelling the loudest, could truly bring back the founders' dreams.
I say study history, don’t just accept rhetoric – the French Revolution, the Magna Carte, the evil "Mein Kampf," the Bill of Rights. Reading Thomas Paine or Washington's farewell address can help us understand why we need to think for ourselves, not just follow politicians.