As you consider the legality and enforceability of Wyoming Statute 35-6-102, the so-called “trigger law” our Legislature adopted in anticipation of the repeal of Roe v. Wade, remember your sworn oaths to uphold both the U.S. Constitution and the Wyoming Constitution. Our state Constitution guarantees equality, due process and protection of individuals against arbitrary authority. It also guaranties the right of individuals to make personal medical decisions.
Each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions. The parent, guardian or legal representative of any other natural person shall have the right to make health care decisions for that person.
I submit this provision guarantees the women of Wyoming the protection necessary to preserve the right to make their own personal choices about whether to bear a child or terminate a pregnancy.
I recognize that rights guaranteed by this provision are not absolute. Subsection (c), which provides, “The legislature may determine reasonable and necessary restrictions on the rights granted under this section to protect the health and general welfare of the people ...”
However, the individual medical decision of a woman is “her own health care decision.” Her choice does not implicate the “health and general welfare of the people.” Pregnancy is a medical condition with risks and benefits that each woman has a right to weigh in consultation with her physician and any others she chooses to rely upon. If a woman’s right to make this most personal health care decision is subject to legislation, then no personal health care decision of any citizen can be protected from state control.
The “trigger law” adopted by the Legislature conflicts with the rights enshrined in our state constitution and cannot be enforced under Wyoming law. You need to uphold your oaths to support and defend the constitutional right of every individual citizen to control their own body and their own life. Respect the rights of all Wyoming citizens. Recognize the irreconcilable conflict between this statute and our state constitution. Do not pull that trigger.