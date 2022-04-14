When are you folks in our government going to stop dancing to Putin's tune? Putin threatens to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine or Europe, but this is very unlikely. Their military system is much like ours. If Putin actually called for some kind of a nuclear strike, it is unlikely that they would carry it out.
Our people and theirs do talk to each other regularly, or so we out here have heard. They and those of us out here who pay attention to such things understand fully what the “MAD” strategy means. If anything in Russia would surely cause “regime change,” it would be Putin's calling for nuclear action.
We who live here in Cheyenne are well aware of how F.E. Warren Air Force Base fits into our nuclear deterrent. We are also aware that many of the European nations don't want to get into a shooting war with Russia. However, the simple fact is that the combined NATO nations are much stronger than the Russian military is. Putin knows that he could not win a war with all the NATO nations combined, and that he would probably be removed if he was stupid enough to make that mistake.
China, with their highly organized and neat society, isn't likely to do much to help Putin out of the quicksand that he has gotten himself into. Russian history repeatedly demonstrates that regime change often occurs suddenly with violence, or at least removal to some Russian gulag.
The Ukrainian people and their leadership have demonstrated bravery, tenacity and patriotism worthy of our own Founding Fathers. The Ukrainian people should be given every system and weapon available to fight off Putin's evil war of conquest. It is sheer folly and cowardice to think that it would make any real difference to Putin's likelihood of creating a wider war.
The Ukrainians have already suffered death and destruction on a scale not seen since World War II. When are we going to fulfill our obligations to Ukraine when they agreed to denuclearize many years ago? When are we going to stand up for our historical American ideals?