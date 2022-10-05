I am concerned about our country fighting over fundamentals of alphabet and personal pronouns of he/she/it. A Montana judge denied changes to transgender birth certificates and the Rock Springs school district is making staff “use a student’s preferred/chosen name or pronoun in verbal, written and electronic communications, or violations may result in punishment.”
Big government is interfering with human relationships and flip-flopping systems of authority, giving power to young people whose minds do not mature until their mid-20s.
Some University of Wyoming students booed Senator Lummis for stating “even fundamental scientific truths such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge.” Modern technology does allow for prepubescent hormonal treatment and surgeries to emasculate young boys and effect mastectomies on young girls, but it cannot change the reality of DNA and alphabet of their X and Y chromosomes.
I question whether science can also change the bone structure of a woman’s pelvis wider to allow birth or the thicker brow of the male, which archeologists use to identify ancient remains. Can it make a transgendered female ever know the pain of monthly menstruation or a transgendered male produce sperm?
At its core, some things are unchangeable, nor should be changed for the stability of the system or patterns of natural forces. C.S. Lewis wrote: “How can an unchanging system survive the constant increase of knowledge? … A mature scholar reading a great passage in Plato, and taking in at one glance the metaphysics, the literary beauty … is in a very different position from a boy learning the Greek alphabet. Yet through that unchanging system of the alphabet, all this vast mental and emotional activity is operating. It has not been broken by the new knowledge. It is not outworn. If it changed, all would be chaos.
… For change is not progress unless the core remains unchanged. A small oak grows into a big oak; if it became a beech, that would not be growth, but mere change… the great moral platitudes (must) survive unchanged, for if that goes, there has been no progress or growth.”