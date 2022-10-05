I am concerned about our country fighting over fundamentals of alphabet and personal pronouns of he/she/it. A Montana judge denied changes to transgender birth certificates and the Rock Springs school district is making staff “use a student’s preferred/chosen name or pronoun in verbal, written and electronic communications, or violations may result in punishment.”

Big government is interfering with human relationships and flip-flopping systems of authority, giving power to young people whose minds do not mature until their mid-20s.

