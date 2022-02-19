I came home late a couple weeks ago, expecting to see my dogs greeting me at the door. I found them in my backyard. They were dead. My neighbor’s dogs had gotten through, around or over a bad section of fence. Her dogs attacked and killed my two dogs.
Koko and Lady were both older dogs. They were not a threat to anyone. They were loved by friends, family and by me. My neighbor decided to have three dogs, but neglected to have a yard that could contain them.
I am so glad my kids or grandkids weren’t in the yard at that time.
Accidents happen, but if you’re going to have dogs, you need to ensure that your yard can hold them, for humans and for dogs’ sake.
With this and all the other recent dog attacks, I urge the animal adoption agencies to please physically check prospective adopters' yards for proper containment, to check if the neighbors have dogs and how strong the fence is between them and to make sure dogs are screened better so that so-called adoptable dogs aren’t killers.
My dogs didn’t deserve this. Meanwhile, her dogs are still enjoying the sun, getting treats and love while my dogs are in an urn.
If anyone happened to see or hear anything on the weekend of Jan 14-16, around the 5100 block of Hickory and 5100 block of Windmill, please call Animal Control at 307-637-6206 and say it’s about Koko and Lady. Thank you.