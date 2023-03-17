It appears there is going to be a lot of love and hate regarding the animal shelter decision.
From my viewpoint, I have wondered why the city and county put themselves in a position of using tax dollars for things that do not benefit the entire public. There are several areas where some of these are “feeding off of the trough,” so to speak.
When the city and county "give away" dollars, then there is no reason for a prudent manager to make any effort to obtain money through a different source. In other words, they seem to enjoy nursing on the "golden nipple" of the city and county.
Perhaps it is time that some start making a stronger effort to work toward fundraising to at least supplement their needs, instead of raising the demands year after year. On TV, there are animal groups seeking donations consisting of only 30 cents a day, or $9 a month, which, when organized properly, may amount to money.
I belong to an organization that is very conservative in its "wish list," and this past September I received its annual fundraising letter, stating its accomplishments and its plans for the next year. That's only six months ago, and its goal has been reached, plus 20% over!
Serious thinking and planning is needed, and also the animal shelter could get money elsewhere. This could include asking businesses and corporations who assist nonprofits on an annual basis. The end of the world has not come yet.
I expect half of the readers will love me and the other half will hate me for bringing such a simple solution to their attention.