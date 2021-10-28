I would like to join with my friend, Don Erickson, in urging support of all of the sixth-penny ballot proposals.
Like Don, as a former mayor, I, as a former president of the City Council, president of the Airport Board, president of the Industrial Development Association (LEADS predecessor) and a long-time proponent and investor in downtown development, I feel confident in assuring voters that each of these propositions represents an opportunity to grow and improve our community.
Our family recently attended a Farm to Table dinner in Pine Bluffs, and we were impressed with the future for growth and development in our rural communities, as well!
If you have not done so already, take a drive around Cheyenne and see the growth that is occurring in almost every direction. We need to assure that this is quality growth; that our community provides opportunities for safe and convenient activities for our youth; that we present a vital and exciting atmosphere to those who are considering relocating or expanding their businesses here; and that we are willing as a community to make the investments necessary to reclaim and maintain our identity as the Magic City of the Plains.
Please make sure to vote! One hundred votes can make a difference between moving forward and standing still. You can be assured that the naysayers will vote. Join with me and Don and those who are dedicated to making this a great city by voting in favor of all 14 of these creative and well-considered propositions.
Remember, it won’t cost you a penny more than what you have been paying the last several years. It will be a penny well spent!