Early this year, our son felt COVID-19 symptoms, quarantined himself, and several weeks later had an antibody test to see if, in fact, he had had covid-19 or not. He did have COVID-19 antibodies, so yes – he had it, and his system kicked in as it should.
I decided it seemed logical, then, to first have an antibody test before loading up on something that could further compromise me (I'm a cancer patient). My husband, at age 80, is also skeptical of the vaccine, as one report’s evaluation is countered by another report.
At the clinic we went to for the test (which the client or insurance company has to pay for, by the way) one staff member believed the regular lab-tested tests are more accurate, but another member swore by the accuracy of rapid tests (15 minutes for results). We went with the rapid test (less cost).
A few days later, while getting blood work for my chemo routine, I mentioned this to the nurse, who highly encouraged me to write to the appropriate health departments (federal and state), which I did, to insist people first be tested for antibodies before receiving a vaccine. The antibody test would give a clearer indication who has been exposed and developed their own antibodies naturally. It is also a logical sequence to follow in tracking the ins and outs of the virus(es).
A lot of money, time and emotions are being spent doing a process that may not even be necessary, and there is a good chance many people are now getting one or two vaccines unnecessarily. Plus, those vaccinated can still infect others or have a recurrence of the virus themselves.
We have been putting the cart before the horse by not testing for antibodies prior to vaccinating. Antibody testing should be provided for free so all people can know about the state of their own bodies and decide what course of action is best.