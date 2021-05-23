When I was 9 years old, I attended a Seventh-day Adventist boarding school. Punishment sometimes included "writing lines.” So, when I lied to the headmistress, I had to write out 250 times, in best penmanship, SPEAK THE TRUTH AND SPEAK IT EVER, COST IT WHAT IT WILL.
When I came home for the holidays, this was noted on my report letter, and I was punished again for lying. Seems to me some of our elected officials never wrote lines. But I have tried to live by that rule decades later. I can see that lady looking down at me and shaking her finger! Ms. Cheney speaks truth, and she is being punished for doing so. Shame on us!
In passing, Senator Barrasso, please remember all those children poisoned with lead pipes who will have lifelong illnesses. Water mains, too, need to be replaced. Infrastructure is not just roads and bridges.
I think some folks in Wyoming were poisoned by fracking water, too, or maybe you don’t recall that? And did you know that there are communities within one hour of the nation’s capital with no sewer systems or running water? The only water they have is trucked in by volunteers once a month. Is this acceptable to you? Or will you write me a pablum letter giving feeble excuses?
Wake up, America! History is watching, and she will not be kind.