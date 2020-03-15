For the past 33 years, people from every state have traveled to Washington, D.C., to advocate for a treatment, a cure and a vaccine for Alzheimer’s Disease. People with the disease, family members and friends get together and share our stories of loss and our hopes for a future without Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association shares with us the latest news and we meet with our representatives on Capitol Hill to share those updates with them.
This year, as we packed our bags for our annual journey to forum, we received the disappointing news that this year’s event has been cancelled. So many of the regular attendees are elderly or provide care to other vulnerable adults. The cancellation does not change our mission.
Please join us by contacting Senator Enzi (307-772-2477), Senator Barrasso (307-772-2451) and Representative Chaney (307-772-2595). Tell them your family’s story related to Alzheimer’s Disease. Ask them to continue to support additional research funding to NIH for a cure/treatment.
Ask them to support the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act (PCHETA), which will educate doctors, nurses and caregivers about the benefits of palliative care. Palliative treatments manage symptoms, relieve pain and improve quality of life.
We would also like them to continue to fund the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act. It will strengthen the public health infrastructure, increase early detection and diagnosis, and prevent hospitalizations.
Just In – The Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Act has passed both Houses of Congress and is headed for the White House for the president’s signature. This bill extends services (like home delivered meals, transportation assistance, and support for family caregivers) that are currently available to people over 65 to the 200,000 Americans that diagnosed with dementia – regardless of their age!