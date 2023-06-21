June is Pride Month for the LGBTQIA community and its precious allies.
I believe this is a very important distinction and event. It mirrors the other movements for equality – the movements for the rights of women, African Americans, Native Americans and many other marginalized groups.
This Pride Month is especially important, as there is a rising anti-LGBTQIA sentiment being presented through the Republican right-wing cult of personality surrounding Donald Trump and DeSantis, etc. ... and facilitated by the radical propaganda and disinformation of Fox News and social media.
Another insidious part of normalizing fear and hatred is the demonization of LGBTQIA by many sects of "Christianity." My use of quotation marks here is due to the fact that I don't consider a Christian church that preaches hate and division Christian at all.
Furthermore, American was never intended to be a "Christian nation."
The First Amendment of the United States Constitution reads: "Congress shall make no law respecting establishment of religion ...," a sentiment very much held by Thomas Jefferson.
LGBTQIA youth are 120% more likely to experience homelessness, often due to homophobia in the household. Are these Christian values? Do these "Christians" jump for joy when an LGBTQIA youth commits suicide? I know a transgender youth who has attempted suicide no less than three times. Are good Christians OK with that? I am not!!!
My own aunt was told by a Baptist minister that her gay son was "an abomination." She tells the story with tears in her eyes. Does this sound like something Jesus would approve of?
A little Bible verse from the book of Galatians: "there is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bound nor free, there is neither male nor female; for ye are all One in Jesus Christ."
The LGBTQIA community is no danger to you or to family values and never has been.
The Republican noise machine wants us to fear each other while they give your hard-earned money to the wealthy corporation owners.
On one last note, the word "liberal" comes from the root: Liberty. As in, "Liberty and justice for ALL!"