Jan. 6 will be another day that will live in infamy as we all witnessed a terrorist attack and insurrection happen in the Capitol that took the lives of five people.

As a combat veteran that fought both al-Qaida and the Taliban, and had friends die defending the Constitution, I see the people that breached the Capitol the same, if not worse than, these terrorist organizations, as they were trying to overturn the Constitution and killed fellow Americans. I am appalled at how many fellow veterans, conservatives and Republicans are trying to explain away these events as "blah blah blah antifa," "blah blah blah they didn't succeed."

Tags

comments powered by Disqus