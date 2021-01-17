Jan. 6 will be another day that will live in infamy as we all witnessed a terrorist attack and insurrection happen in the Capitol that took the lives of five people.
As a combat veteran that fought both al-Qaida and the Taliban, and had friends die defending the Constitution, I see the people that breached the Capitol the same, if not worse than, these terrorist organizations, as they were trying to overturn the Constitution and killed fellow Americans. I am appalled at how many fellow veterans, conservatives and Republicans are trying to explain away these events as "blah blah blah antifa," "blah blah blah they didn't succeed."