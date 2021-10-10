Thank you, Carol Graham, for what you said in your letter about the Art in the Park, held by the Cheyenne Artists Guild members. I would like to add a few things that aren’t mentioned.
First, the Art in the Park was being held to raise money to paint the historic building which houses the community art guild. The building is leased from the city, and, of course, they have no funds to help keep it in good repair. They also raised the lease fees on the Guild. Yes, the members do pay a small fee to belong to the Artists Guild, (but) that money is used to pay expenses for utilities and upkeep.
The building is in need of a lot repairs; besides just the painting, restrooms are in need of a lot of help – it is very hard to use them if you're handicapped. The members decided to asked that you come have some fun and help keep YOUR building in good repair. Yes, it is your building – it belongs to the city of Cheyenne.
I also know for a fact that the mayor and the City Council members each were sent an invitation and free tickets to come and support our little Art in the Park. Did any of them show up?
We are in need of donations to paint the building and fix it up so the town can be proud of it. Stop by the Cheyenne Artists Guild and drop off a donation and take a look at what needs fixing and the beautiful artwork on display and for sale by our members. Buy a piece; Christmas is just around the corner. Or just mail a donation and say it is for painting the building.
One last thing, I would like to mention to all of you that complain about the Colorado people, guess what? We had one volunteering at a booth and some others that are members and have been volunteering for years. Thanks, Colorado people; the Artists Guild appreciates your support.