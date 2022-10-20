Cheyenne's bus program has had a lot of complaints from the public in the editorials and in different city meetings lately. If you have ever ridden the bus, you would understand why.
It's rough riding, late, rude employees, can't get rides, and there's been complaints of gross mismanagement, with everything from poor equipment to a lack of actual routes that the people can really use. Leading us to discover the bus program has a $3 million budget and a city the size and regional importance as Cheyenne only has one bus route.
The city is known for the "Daddy of 'em All," and they can only get one route going with that much money? How is that possible?
Then there's the million-dollar bus transfer station to nowhere that sits unused and empty to this day ... remember voting on that little peach? Oh, that's right, the administrators decided what was best – great use of tax dollars, political elites! Hopefully it wont cost us too much more to at least open the doors on that place.
I guess these complaints may have caught the interest of the paper itself. Recently, either by design or coincidence, this paper did a story on Cheyenne's bus program. It turned out to be somewhat one-sided, in my view. Seems the report didn't quite scratch the surface. It included only one interview – not with an actual rider; no, no, it was with the director. Straight to the source, I guess, easy, clean, neat interview, most likely met the minimum article word count requirements. Don't think they even spent the one dollar to take a trip across town to see what the big deal was.
Well, maybe the article helped draw a tad bit more attention to the plight of the riders of the bus system. You know what they say, when you're at the bottom, there's only one way to go ...