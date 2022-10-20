Cheyenne's bus program has had a lot of complaints from the public in the editorials and in different city meetings lately. If you have ever ridden the bus, you would understand why.

It's rough riding, late, rude employees, can't get rides, and there's been complaints of gross mismanagement, with everything from poor equipment to a lack of actual routes that the people can really use. Leading us to discover the bus program has a $3 million budget and a city the size and regional importance as Cheyenne only has one bus route.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus