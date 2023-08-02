The fear-mongering article concerning tornadoes and mobile homes on page 1 of the WTE on 7/29 demonstrated some extremely poor local editorial choices.

The article was an AP article out of Mississippi. While the information contained therein was mostly accurate, to be of any use to your Wyoming readers, it needed some regional relevance. This is important because manufactured homes (mobile homes built after 1976, per HUD) are one of the limited sources of affordable housing in today’s excessively priced home market.

