The fear-mongering article concerning tornadoes and mobile homes on page 1 of the WTE on 7/29 demonstrated some extremely poor local editorial choices.
The article was an AP article out of Mississippi. While the information contained therein was mostly accurate, to be of any use to your Wyoming readers, it needed some regional relevance. This is important because manufactured homes (mobile homes built after 1976, per HUD) are one of the limited sources of affordable housing in today’s excessively priced home market.
Wyoming readers should know:
1. The article stated “Anchoring mobile homes to the ground is key ...” Building codes in Laramie County require anchoring. (See MANUFACTURED HOME SET PERMIT APPLICATION_05.10.16 reduced size.pdf, laramiecountywy.gov, Section AE604, 605.)
2. Tornadoes killed only four in Wyoming between 1950 and 2012 (see Wyoming tornadoes, tornadoproject.com).) Yes, at least two of those were in a mobile home park. Those two were in Wright in August 2005, with a variety of home types, from RVs to modulars in the park. Some homes in the same park survived with limited damage. (See "Two Killed by Tornado in Wyoming," The New York Times, nytimes.com.) Meanwhile, in August 1985 in Cheyenne, 12 people died in a flood.
3. Tornadoes in Wyoming tend to be less severe than those in other areas of the country.
Buying and living in a mobile home, like any home choice, has its pros and cons. As with any large purchase, a buyer must do their homework to ensure a satisfactory product and location.
Manufactured homes built today, while certainly subject to damage and even destruction in a tornado, provide a comfortable, somewhat affordable and generally safe home. I speak from experience as a satisfied manufactured homeowner for the last nine years.
Every year, I see pictures in the news that show stick-built homes damaged and destroyed in tornados. If you are in the market for affordable housing, manufactured homes provide one legitimate choice. Talk to dealers and other owners, and read some relevant literature on the subject before ruling out that choice.
