I have been an educator of young children for more than 34 years. The years have confirmed what we know to be true; the everyday behavior of adults directly influences how young children see and understand social communication.
In the 1990s, when a preschool teacher brought out a basket of phones, children eagerly grabbed one, stood face to face with a friend and talked to each other. Sometimes the children would take turns, sometimes they would talk over each other, but make no mistake: they were talking to each other. The play phone conversations were filled with stories and comments and make believe. Play phones were a terrific activity to promote language and appropriate social interaction.
Fast forward to now. A preschool teacher brings out a basket of cellphones. Children still eagerly grab for the phones, but their behavior with the phones is dramatically different. Now, the children take the phone and walk away from each other to separate places in the classroom. The children look down at their phone, say nothing, push buttons and put the phone in their pocket.
How sad that preschool teachers cannot utilize an everyday activity to foster language development between peers. How sad our children do not seek a verbal conversation with a friend. How sad our children think “talking” on a phone with a friend means you “push” buttons.
As adults, we have a chance to model for our children how to positively communicate with others. Use your cellphones and also play phone with your child, talking and enjoying their sweet little voices, voices that won’t stay young forever.