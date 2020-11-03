Mr. Shaffer: You're right. As a Christian, I shouldn't (and don't) fear death or the afterlife. However, I have parents, a spouse, children and grandchildren who, I believe, would like to have me around. For a long time, if possible.
My mother has experienced more loss in her life than she ought to have – her entire family of origin, much too early, and my sister a bit over two years ago. All preventable, had any of them cared enough. Wearing masks means caring and less chance my mother (or anyone else's) will have to endure another preventable death.