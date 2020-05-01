Congress is currently working on a fourth COVID-19 relief package. Please take a moment to call or write to Senator Enzi, Senator Barrasso and Representative Cheney, asking them to include several bipartisan policies that will have a positive impact on millions of families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
Please ask them to include the Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act, which would require the Department of Justice to develop best practices and materials to assist professionals who support victims of abuse living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia in order to improve the quality of their interactions with this vulnerable population, and help protect them from elder abuse.
Ask them to include the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act, which would educate families and doctors about what dementia services are already covered by Medicare.
And, in this difficult time, urge them to establish an exclusive fund to support nonprofit employers with between 500 and 10,000 employees, including loan forgiveness and other provisions to enable large health charities (including the Alzheimer’s Association) to continue to effectively serve their constituents’ needs. So many nonprofit organizations and charities have improved our lives immeasurably over the years – don’t let them, or the people they serve, also fall victim to COVID-19.
Sen. Mike Enzi, Suite 2007, 2120 Capitol Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001; (307) 772-2477
Sen. John Barrasso, Suite 2013, 2120 Capitol Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001; 307-772-2451
Rep. Liz Cheney, Suite 8005, 2120 Capitol Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001; 307-772-2595