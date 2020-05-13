Recently, I've become involved with RESULTS, "a movement of passionate, committed everyday people who use their voices to influence political decisions that will bring an end to poverty." I am now learning how critical housing is as the first step out of poverty.
We all can imagine what the COVID-19 pandemic is doing to the impoverished and those on the margins who are left unemployed and cannot pay their monthly rent or mortgage. Please ask your members of Congress to include $100 billion in emergency rental assistance and eviction prevention in phase four of COVID-19 relief legislation.
Low-income renters need emergency rental assistance to ensure that they can remain housed during this health and economic crisis, and not face eviction, or in worst cases, homelessness. It ultimately will cost the country even more if the need for this rental assistance is ignored or denied.